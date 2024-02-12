The Good Doctor season 7 spoilers: Shaun, Glassman’s future

We do think that The Good Doctor season 7 is going to have a lot of emotional stories — isn’t that the name of the game here?

Well, we do tend to think that no story right now is poised to be as emotional as the one between Shaun Murphy and Aaron Glassman. Remember that these two have a conflict that dates back to the stretch run of this past season, when Freddie Highmore’s character took action after determining that his friend and father-figure was not fit to be a surgeon anymore. Glassman is in a little bit of denial and yet, at the same time, Shaun did not handle the situation in a particularly caring way.

So how will this storyline be tied together? Well, speaking per TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer David Shore had to say:

“How we addressed that was a nice layer. It was real life in a way … It was a conflict between people that sometimes feels unresolvable and how you work through that, how these characters specifically, who have a lot of love for each other worked through [it]. That was a good story to tell.”

We don’t think that it’s all that crazy to be hopeful that there will be a reconciliation here when the dust ultimately settles. Is anyone going to want things to end with these two on a bitter note? We have a hard time imagining that! The thing that we are most hoping for right now is just that the show finds a way to resolve this within a few episodes — that way, we can get to the other side of it and see some fun things, as well.

Of course, here’s another important thing to remember here: Shouldn’t we get a chance to see Glassman as a grandpa-of-sorts? How endearing would that be?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now, including why the series is ending

What do you most want to see across The Good Doctor season 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







