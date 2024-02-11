The Good Doctor season 7: Why is it ending? Show EP explains

As you get prepared to see The Good Doctor season 7 on ABC, one of the main headlines is the obvious fact that we are nearing the end. This is the final season and by virtue of that, every single thing that you see will have more in the way of added weight to it.

Given how popular this show is, why choose to end it now? Well, some of it isn’t so much a choice as it is the direction that the industry is going, and also some of what the network wants on their end.

In speaking about this further at TCA (per Deadline), here is some of what executive producer David Shore had to say on the subject:

“Years ago when I was doing another show, someone asked, ‘do you know how the show is going to end.’ [He said] Yes, I know exactly how this show will end. One day I will get a call from the network … On that show and this show, we’ve been lucky enough to plan the ending we want to do. This has been a weird year. Only doing 10 episodes is unfortunate … But being able to go out on your own terms is a blessing.”

Hearing this quote, it does appear as though there was at least some collaboration as to why the show is ending now. It may be a difficult pill to still swallow, but we are grateful about the idea that this is not some sudden cancellation. We have a chance to see Freddie Highmore and the rest of the cast each get some big stories on their way out the door, and that is not something that a lot of other programs have.

Remember now that The Good Doctor season 7 is going to premiere on Tuesday, February 20 on ABC.

