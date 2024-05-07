Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 10 spoilers: Finale!

For everyone out there looking forward to the Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 finale next week, let’s just say the stakes are sky-high. There is one of the more personal disappearances that the MCU has ever taken on and, beyond just that, a wedding! Or, at the very least the hope for a wedding, as we have to wait and see what actually transpires here.

To get a few more details now about this particular story, we suggest that you check out the full Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 10 synopsis below:

When Wayne (Alisha-Marie Ahamed) goes missing on the day of Nikki (Dania Ramirez) & Mike’s (Ryan Broussard) wedding, the joyous festivities are put on hold as Jason (Scott Caan) and the MPU race to locate her and finally bring down Inspector Braun (guest star Gil Bellows) and his connection to the car bombing murders in the all-new “Federal Prisoner #07198F-068P” season finale episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit airing Tuesday, May 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (ALE-210) (TV-14 L, V)

Just from reading that alone, you can probably say (and quite effortlessly so) that this is the most jam-packed episode of the show that we’re ever going to see, and we hope that it’s going to be one where you get some big revelations and possible changes. You want these episodes to cast a long shadow, and possibly even top everything that comes after the fact.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end of it?

Let’s put it like this — we’d honestly be shocked if there wasn’t one, all things considered. If you are a show like this, one of your main goals should be working to ensure that everyone is left wanting more. Whether or not we actually get more, of course, remains to be seen as of this writing.

What do you most want to see moving into Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 2 episode 10?

How do you think the finale will wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

