Saturday Night Live: Sydney Sweeney, Josh Brolin hosting

Saturday Night Live has just revealed the new hosting lineup for March 2 and March 9, and it certainly includes familiar faces.

First and foremost, let’s start here with the March 2 show. Anyone but You and Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is poised to host the show for the first time, and this is one of those gigs we’re honestly surprised did not happen sooner. Ironically, she will be the second actress from Madame Web to host SNL in 2024 alone, as Dakota Johnson had the gig not too long ago. (Is there any chance that this movie even gets mentioned after the reviews? It’s a worthy question.)

Interestingly, Sweeney is also the second Euphoria star to host this year, as Jacob Elordi had the gig early on in the winter. Based on the timing of this hosting gig, it is fair to say that the HBO show won’t be starting production on season 3 until at least this point.

As for the musical guest for this episode, you are going to see Kacey Musgraves take on the honor.

As for March 9…

Josh Brolin will be coming back! He has not hosted the show in a long time, and he will be joined by someone who also has a lot of experience in doing the gig in Ariana Grande. We would be shocked if she doesn’t appear in at least a sketch or two. Brolin is one of those actors that could add a lot of dramatic intensity to random sketches, but then turn things around and be really funny a matter of seconds later.

Following this episode, we do tend to think that there’s going to be some sort of hiatus, largely due to the fact that the pattern for this show is that we do a few episodes and then a break at some point after the fact.

