Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 17, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that a lot of people would love nothing more than another episode in a few hours. Heck, we’re one of them! Given everything that has happened over the past few days alone, we know that there is all sorts of fodder for the comedy show to do something more.

As for whether or not we’re going to actually get it … well, that’s a different story for the time being. There is no new SNL tonight and instead, we’re going to be waiting for seven more days to see what is next. The upcoming episode is the one hosted by comedian Shane Gillis. There has been controversy aplenty around bringing him on board, mostly due to how he was initially dropped from the show after being announced as a cast member years ago. (He never actually appeared in any of the episodes.)

The one thing that we were hoping to get before this episode (even though it didn’t happen) is an announcement about some of the other hosts who are going to be appearing over the course of the next few weeks. We tend to think that there are going to be new episodes on both March 2 as well as March 9, even though neither one of these have been confirmed as of right now.

If we would have to make some sort of pretty bold announcement here, it’s this: Don’t be shocked if one of those episodes is hosted by Travis Kelce. He’s dating the biggest pop star on the planet, he just won a Super Bowl, and he was great the first time on the show. This may also be some of the stuff that he wants to do down the road, whenever he wants to retire from football.

