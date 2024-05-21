The Veil season 1 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: Answers ahead?

As you get prepared to see The Veil season 1 episode 6 next week, there is absolutely a lot to consider. After all, it’s the finale! It should be clear at this point that we’re building towards some stuff that is pretty darn dramatic, and there could be some heartbreaking ends.

Beyond all of that, though, Imogen within this episode may finally be able to figure out a lot of the secrets that have been at the heart of the story — or at least so we hope. This show from the start was billed as having a precise beginning, middle, and end. With that, we don’t think that Steven Knight is going to hold much back in the script. (Could there be a story for a possible season 2 that he has stored away in the bank of his mind? Maybe — it at least isn’t something to rule out, just in case.)

Want a few more details now all about what’s coming? Then go ahead and check out the full The Veil season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Imogen (Elisabeth Moss) smuggles Adilah (Yumna Marwan) to England to see Michael (James Purefoy), in the hope that answers will finally be given. Max (Josh Charles) and Malik (Dali Benssalah) must work together and follow as her only back up. Written by Steven Knight; directed by Damon Thomas.

Beyond just answers in the finale, the other thing we’re hoping to see here is simply the show having a larger impact in the pop-culture consciousness. When you think about the talent of all the people involved here, it is somewhat shocking that the series is not generating more discussion. Is this just a function of it coming on at the wrong time, or some burnout that is being caused by a number of spy shows that are out there in general?

What do you most want to see moving into The Veil season 1 episode 6 next week?

How do you think the story is going to conclude? Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

