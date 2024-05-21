The Voice finale: Asher HaVon closes with ‘I Will Always Love You’

Tonight’s The Voice 25 episode gave all of the final five artists a chance to get as many votes as possible, but was Asher HaVon set up the best?

Typically, we do think that getting to perform last is one of the signs that you are going to be remembered, not that someone of Asher’s talent needed to be worried about that, at all. He is clearly an incredible vocalist with a ton of range, and he’s also had a chance to take on a lot of classics over the course of the season. When you consider that, you really can’t be shocked that he ended the show with one of the biggest hits of all — the Whitney Houston / Dolly Parton classic “I Will Always Love You.” This is not the sort of song you do unless you are extremely confident that you can nail it. There’s both a low and high register that you have to nail!

So did Asher do that? Without question, the answer here is “yes.” He took on the challenge and then managed to completely hit it out of the park. With it being such a huge song, it could be easy to hit the notes so hard that your pitch falters. That didn’t happen, and we would argue that this was about as close to a perfect vocal as you are going to get from him.

Of course, the crazy thing is that even in spite of all of this, there is still no guarantee that Asher is going to win the show. The Voice voters have historically favored country artists, and we know that there are two of them left this season. Then again, Reba McEntire is also his coach — and there are few legends of country quite like Reba!

