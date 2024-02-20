Blue Bloods season 14 ratings: The starting-off point

It took a few days for some of the first Blue Bloods season 14 ratings to come out — so what are we looking at for the premiere?

Before we dive too much into this, let’s just start by noting why we continue to be somewhat puzzled by the show’s cancellation. Do we recognize that this show is expensive? Sure, but the cast already took a pay cut to come back for this season. Also, we still find it really hard to believe that any other series that CBS picks up will fare close at all to what this one has over the past decade-plus. Think about it: Do you know how hard it is to get great ratings late on Friday nights?

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s get more to the numbers. The Blue Bloods season 14 premiere last week generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and also just under 5.4 million viewers. These are numbers that are down slightly versus the season 13 averages, but remember that we’re looking here only at live numbers. Also, they are live numbers for a show that had been off the air for a good nine months. This is still a really impressive performance.

It is with everything we’ve said already in mind that we’re a little surprised that there hasn’t been any discussion at all about a possible spin-off. After all, this could be a way for the network to keep a lot of the fans that they have without having to spend anywhere near the same amount of money. We know that logistically it can be hard to land on the right idea, but we still land on the idea of Joe Hill since he is really popular and it doesn’t disrupt the core family.

