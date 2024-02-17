Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 promo: Frank’s new conflict

Are you eager to dive more into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2 already? In just a few days, it is poised to arrive — so what are we going to see?

Well, for starters, whatever temporary peace there was between Frank Reagan and Mayor Chase is already cracking — the conflict between the two is coming back — and it’s coming back soon. The promo certainly suggested that Frank is going to be unhappy with whatever his latest set of “orders” here is.

Are we shocked that this back-and-forth was the foundation for the promo? Hardly, and at the same time, we’re also a little bit frustrated at what CBS could be promoting instead. After all, we have the return of Joe Hill next week and beyond just that, you’re also going to be seeing Jennifer Esposito coming back again! This is someone who has only made a couple of appearances since her original exit from the show, so seeing her as Danny’s former partner Jackie is a pretty big deal.

Alas, we’ve grown used to CBS promoting this show using mostly Tom Selleck. In a way, we get it given that he is such an iconic TV star, but we also watch for so much more beyond him. With this being the final season, we do want to see stories of a greater scale and even more profound challenges for the NYPD to face. While this may be an 18-episode season and on paper, there may be no real reason to rush, we still wouldn’t mind a little bit of urgency.

Above all else, we do want to see a lot of these main characters build towards some sort of happy resolution when the dust eventually settles.

Related – Do you want to hear about Blue Bloods coming to and end, courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg?

Based on the promo, what are you most excited to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14 episode 2?

Let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates very soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







