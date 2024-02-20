The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Andrew Lincoln on change

There are some things that will be familiar about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over on AMC. Take, for example, the fact that Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, and Pollyanna McIntosh are going to be around. There are of course still walkers, and there is a chance that a few other familiar faces will surface along the way.

Behind the scenes, though, there is also another important thing to note: Lincoln now serves as one of the creators and executive producers on the project. For those who understand the greater lore around the actor, this represents a big change. After all, he is now in a spot where he actually has to watch himself on-screen.

Notoriously in the past, Lincoln had steered clear of watching himself as Rick Grimes, feeling as though it took him out of the experience. He is far from the only actor with a distaste for seeing himself on-camera, but things had to change with this show. He does not have some vanity credit here; he was very much involved in helping to craft this series in all aspects.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Lincoln did his best of describing what the overall experience of watching himself (for the edit) was like:

“I mean, it was the belly of the beast … It was like aversion therapy. I had a week of vomiting in my car while looking at it, but then was able to distance myself. The way I was able to watch it and get through the initial shock of me playing Rick was focusing on everybody else in it. It was amazing to sort of watch.”

Of course, Lincoln may be exaggerating to some extent, but this is indicative of what he felt about the experience overall. There were a lot of challenges and yet, also rewards in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

