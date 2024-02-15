The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spoilers: Any Easter eggs?

The premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is coming to AMC later this month and, of course, it has a lot of story to tell. The primary focus here is going to be on the story of Rick and Michonne, but who knows what else Scott M. Gimple has cooked up?

We know that one other character from the larger world of the franchise is going to be turning up here in Jadis. So what about everyone else? That is where the mystery lies, but we do think that there is room for at least a reference or two to others … right? Let’s just say we’ve got some good news…

Speaking to TVLine in an interview hyping up the show, Andrew Lincoln noted that “There might be a couple more surprises” when asked about updates to other characters within the larger universe. We don’t necessarily think that we’re going to see a ton of other characters, but we also don’t need to. The most important thing is just the idea that a lot of other people are still out there!

Also, it’s important to remember here that this is just a six-episode show. That does not leave a lot of time to explore further storylines beyond Rick and Michonne. There is still a chance of a season 2 at some point down the road and if that happens, we suppose that in theory, everyone can think a little more about expansion.

Just remember this: The Ones Who Live doesn’t really have to do too much. After all, there are some other spin-offs out there in Daryl Dixon as well as Dead City that also work.

