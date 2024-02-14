The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Andrew Lincoln on love story

With the premiere of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming to AMC a little bit later this month, why not discuss a love story? This is, after all, Valentine’s Day, and this may actually prove to be the most romantic out of any of the different shows that we’ve had a chance to see within this larger universe.

The more that you think about this idea, the clearer it probably becomes as to why the romantic leanings are going to be here. Rick and Michonne are the two leads at the center of the series, and we tend to think that save for each other and their family, not that much may matter to them anymore. Think in terms of what they’ve lost and everything that they’ve gone through; the biggest thing that they each probably want is to find their way back to each other.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the idea of this being a love story was not decided upon right away; instead, it came after a good bit of lengthy discussion:

“We had been trying to find a way and were like ‘What is the story we want to tell?’ … And then it was [Danai Gurira] and Scott [M. Gimple] that really talked me into it. They just said, ‘Look, why don’t we just tell a love story? Why don’t we see if we can reconnect these two lovers from these weirdly disparate time zones and tell a bigger story about what the grown-ups have been doing while we’ve been scrambling around in the main series, and shade in a bit of that.’”

We do think this is the proper way to go and the thing that, at least for now, most fans seem to be the most excited about. When you are a part of a franchise that has gone on for so long, you need to find a way to stand out. This is it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

