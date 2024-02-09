The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live series premiere title, more

Are you ready to check out The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over on AMC? Let us go ahead and say that we wish the show was back on the air tomorrow! There are so many things to look forward to now, and so many questions that need an answer.

Take, for example, this: Will Rick and Michonne be able to find each other? We know that it may not be easy and yet, we’re relatively optimistic that they will find a way to make things happen. Given that this is only a six-episode show ad there is no word about a season 2 as of yet, we’re also aware that things will have to move quickly.

This week, we at least have a couple more morsels to share all about what lies ahead here. According to SpoilerTV, for example, the title for the premiere episode is “Years,” which is indicative of the time jump and how long Rick and Michonne have presumably been away from each other. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a tiny look at what is to come:

In another world, built on a war against the dead, Rick Grimes and Michonne attempt to find each other and who they were.

We won’t sit here and say that this is altogether illuminating, largely because it is a variation on something that we have heard a number of times already. Even still, isn’t the focus on the characters exactly what we really should want from a show like this? Sure, this is a zombie apocalypse, but we’ve also seen that across so much of the franchise now. One of the big selling points at this particular point in time is the love story between Andrea Lincoln and Danai Gurira’s characters. The more you can lead on that, the better things arguably could be.

