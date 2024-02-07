The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 2 possible, per EP

Even though The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live could be viewed as a limited series, is there still a chance for more?

Well, let’s start off here by noting more of the strange journey that is bringing Rick and Michonne to the small screen in the first place. Once upon a time, we were meant to be getting a series of films, only for that to change; then, there was the limited series plan.

Speaking (per Deadline) while at TCA today, showrunner Scott M. Gimple alluded in part to the bizarre journey getting the show on the air:

“Anything is possible — even if Rick dies in the last episode, anything is possible … We’re focused on this one right now. But this one came together in a really amazing way, where there were all sorts of plans. And then the world changed and we altered those plans.”

We do think that in a lot of ways, the idea at the moment is to just see how popular this show is, and also who from the first season would by interested in coming back. While we recognize that Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira are the big names at the heart of this show, there is still a chance that other actors could shine, and that viewers could eventually grow interested in seeing some of those stories. Or, at the very least, this has to be considered the hope.

Of course, even with Gimple’s comments we don’t necessarily think that there is going to be a massive rush to order more. Instead, our feeling is that AMC will let things play out for a while.

