The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: A crossover ahead?

As we prepare for the launch of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live at the end of the month, could it lead into something more? Or, to be specific, is there a chance that we could be building towards a crossover for a lot of these shows?

There is a certain irony here, at least in that all of these spin-offs (including Dead City and Daryl Dixon) came from the original show. Basically, the idea of a crossover here is just getting the old gang back together.

So, is there still a chance? Well, speaking (per TVLine), franchise creative officer Scott M. Gimple made it clear that it is at least something that he has entertained:

“I didn’t know if I’d be able to tell that story, and you do have to be flexible, you have to have this garden of forking paths and pivot … So when it comes to something like [a huge crossover event], yeah, I do have dreams of merging this all together, and I have laid little breadcrumbs toward that, but you never know exactly when and how [it will come together], because of a variety of reasons.

“Dead City is a vibrant show, Daryl [Dixon] is a vibrant show, this one [The Ones Who Live] is … I will just say that I’m building those pathways, but there could be all sorts of pivots along the way that change it. So I guess answer is yes…?”

For now, it certainly does not sound like this is something that will be happening soon; however, who knows what happens in a few years? For now, the most important thing may just be each individual show doing their part to tell great stories. If that happens, the door remains open.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

