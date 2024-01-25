The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live trailer hypes Rick’s journey

The arrival of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is a little more than a month away on AMC, but why wait to see a full trailer? Today, the folks at the network unveiled a full-length preview for what lies ahead here, and it is one that reminds us of one thing above all else: There is a great deal of chaos in all corners. The story of Rick and Michonne may be about an eventual reunion, but it may also be about so much more: Trying to find a way to take ownership of this world. Can they find a way to live for something greater, and use everything that they have learned in the past?

Rest assured, this six-episode series is going to be emotional … but there is also going to be a lot of action at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE WALKING DEAD: DARYL DIXON VIDEOS!

If you head over to the link here, you can see now the latest trailer for The Ones Who Live, which does give you more teases for both Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as their aforementioned characters; yet, there is also room for something more at the same time. This is also a chance to learn more about the CRM, an organization that had a larger role in The Walking Dead: World Beyond but has existed across several different iterations of this franchise. Pollyanna McIntosh is going to be back as Jadis, and you are also going to see a significant role from Terry O’Quinn of Lost fame as a significant player within this organization.

Rest assured, there is a lot to be excited about here — and we can’t wait to see how it all is explored.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, including another teaser

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over on AMC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







