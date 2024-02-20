The Irrational season 1 finale cliffhanger: Rose is kidnapped!

We certainly thought that there was a good chance that The Irrational season 1 would end with a big cliffhanger — but Rose? Why did she have to be kidnapped?

Right at the conclusion of the finale — and following a six-week time jump to Sanford finally being taken down — we saw Karen David’s character being snatched up by multiple kidnappers after being initially duped that one of them was going to help her with a tire on her car.

If there is any good news that we can give you at the moment, it is simply this: Rose is not dead. Even though she’s been taken, this is a story that the writers intend to play out moving forward. In speaking on this further to TV Insider, here is what showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman had to say:

You will see her. [Laughs] I mean, it would pretty much suck to if she just got kidnapped [and was done]. “Rose is gone because she got kidnapped and killed and it was sad.” [Laughs] No, I’m not about that. We’re grateful, we’re very grateful to see more Karen David in Season 2.

Now that we know this, we just have to spend a long time speculating as to where things are going to go from here. At least we can say this — she’s got someone on her side in Alec who is adept at figuring out such mysteries! Of course, there are also plenty of other people who will be willing to help, even if some of their exact circumstances and positions remain a mystery after the time jump.

A part of us was happy that we almost had a peaceful ending to the season; then again, aren’t cliffhangers just too great to resist? This the perfect sort, given that it ties up one story but also leaves you eager for more.

