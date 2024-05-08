The Office reboot gets series order at Peacock; new details!

A new version of The Office is officially coming — however, it won’t be on NBC as so many may have expected.

Today, it was confirmed that a new version of the series, coming from original executive producer Greg Daniels as well as Michael Koman (Nathan For You) is coming to Peacock with a series order. Per an official release, “the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters.” This is a further recognition that the show is set in the same universe as the original, albeit with a different twist.

It was already reported that Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore were going to be two of the stars of the show — Sabrina in particular is coming off a great run on The White Lotus season 2, another show with biting comedy. According to Deadline, production on this new show is slated to start up in July.

In a statement, here is what Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, had to say about bringing this universe back for more:

“It’s been more than ten years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock … In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”

Given all the jokes out there about newspapers dying, it feels like a perfect parallel to what the original version of this show went through once upon a time. This is a variation on a formula, and you better believe we’re at least curious to see where it goes.

What do you think about The Office officially getting picked up, but at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







