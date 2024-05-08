Severance season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now in the month of May and with production now done, what else can we say on Severance season 2 over on Apple TV+?

Well, first and foremost, we should kick things off here by stating the following: All signs point to the idea that we will be seeing the show return this year! Just remember that Ben Stiller himself noted that the show would air “soon” after production was complete. Sure, we are aware of the fact that “soon” is a relative term, but this is also a series that has been off the air for a really long time already. Why would you want to draw this out longer? The only explanation, at least so far as we can understand, is in the event that the installments are just not ready — and they do deserve as much time and energy with that as possible.

The most likely scenario from our vantage point is that we return to Lumon at some point in late summer or early fall, and that the streaming service spends a good two-plus months promoting what lies ahead.

If there is one thing that we are the most curious about right now leading up to the new season, it is simply this: How do you promote what lies ahead here? Think about how the first season of the show wrapped up, and how in some ways, we are moving into a place now where almost anything that you say could be classified as a spoiler. That is something that you really should be aware of if you are working behind the scenes!

Personally, it is hard to imagine a situation where Mark, Helly, and other characters are able to fully isolate their Inner and Outie personas again … a big part of the fun here could be seeing how Lumon is able to push forward at all.

