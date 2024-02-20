Is Molly Kunz leaving The Irrational, Phoebe after season 1 finale?

Is Molly Kunz leaving The Irrational following the events of the season 1 finale? If you have questions, it’s hard to blame you. After all, Phoebe decided to become an assistant for a different professor, one that probably would not be tied to so many dangerous, life-or-death situations. (That makes sense, right?) Alec anticipated that this is something she could want, so he even made sure he offered up a personal recommendation.

Now, here’s the good news — if you liked having Phoebe around, rest assured she won’t be going anywhere. Kunz is not leaving the show, even if the final set up a way for us to say goodbye to her. Speaking to TVLine, here is what showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman had to say:

“She will absolutely be back in Season 2 … We have lots more stories to tell with the character Phoebe and with Molly. She’ll continue to be an integral part of Season 2 … Even though [Phoebe] is taking on this new position, it’s just an opportunity to explore a new world for her.”

Who knows? There is a chance that in taking on this position, Phoebe realizes that she actually does want to be back more in Alec’s orbit again. There are a lot of scenarios that the writers could still choose to play out.

The hard part right now

Well, that’s not complicated: The waiting. The show won’t be back until at least the fall and when it is, we tend to think that there are a lot of questions that will need to be answered. One of the big ones for Alec is quite simple: Trying to figure out what his life is going to look like now that there is some closure on the church bombing. He was so driven by that and in the midst of the relief, he could also feel a little bit lost.

Are you glad that Phoebe is going to be sticking around for The Irrational season 2?

