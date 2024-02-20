The Irrational season 1 episode 11 (finale): Was Sanford stopped?

Tonight, The Irrational season 1 episode 11 delivered so much great stuff — but didn’t that Senator Sanford reveal take the case?

For most of the season, we know that Alec has been eager to get some measure of justice when it comes to the church bombing. Taking down someone in so much power was not easy and yet, he was able to outsmart him in a pretty fantastic way. He first tricked him into thinking that he wanted to stop the investigation; then, he acted like he was on his side. Then, he tricked Bob again by having him secretly on a mic while he basically confessed and laid out a lot of details that were not out there already. Sanford’s campaign for President is over and how, he can start to breathe a little bit easier.

What Alec admitted through all of this was pretty powerful: Getting answers and justice was a relief, but it does not take away all that happened to him. Still, it was enough to help him remove his ring and prepare for the next chapter of his life. The sense of closure that he feels right now has to be wonderful and yet, at the same time there could be a lot of soul-searching that still happens.

What The Irrational did with the final ten minutes of this finale in particular was quite brilliant. They gave you a lot of story that may have made you believe that we actually got a sense of closure and peace at the end of the day. However, that changed in that final minute when we saw Rose abducted! That is how you do a cliffhanger, and possibly set your show off in a totally new direction as we prepare for season 2.

