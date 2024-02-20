FBI: International season 3 episode 3: A not-so-sweet sixteen

As we prepare to see FBI: International season 3 episode 3 on CBS, there are a few different stories that could stand out here.

First and foremost, why not start with the fact that the primary setting here is Monaco? We know that this is one of the wealthiest places on the planet, but that does not make it suddenly immune from a number of terrible things happening there — including murder. The setting here seems to be a wealthy sweet sixteenth birthday party, which probably makes you think of a certain show that aired on NBC a number of years ago.

For a few more details, be sure to take a look at the full FBI: International season 3 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Magpie” – When an American family’s lavish sweet sixteen celebration is cut short after the mother of the birthday girl is found dead near their European estate, the Fly Team heads to Monaco to find the woman’s murderer. Meanwhile, Vo begins seeing Raines in a new light, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will this be the last episode for a little while?

Define “little while.” We can at least say that this is the final installment until at least the second week of March, as there is a short hiatus mixed in there. Why so soon this season? Well, it’s a combination of production needing the extra time and then beyond that, CBS wanting to keep this show around until at least the start of May sweeps — a pretty common practice for them.

