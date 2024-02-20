FBI season 6 episode 3 spoilers: OA’s new love interest

Next week on FBI season 6 episode 3 you’re going to have a chance to see a story titled “Stay in Your Late.” Of course, there is a high-intensity case at the center of this hour, but also a fun new personal story as well! After all, this is a chance to learn a little bit more about OA’s romantic life, and that will come in the form of someone new named Gemma Brooks, played here by Comfort Clinton.

Given the nature of this show, we’ll admit that we’re not that confident that things are going to work out. Sure, Scola and Nina have found some success, but are we going to get that lucky with multiple main characters at around the same time? Let’s just say that we are skeptical, especially as we hear more information.

For a few more details now, go ahead and check out the full FBI season 6 episode 3 synopsis:

“Stay in Your Lane” – When a local club owner is found dead, the team works quickly to find the motive behind the murder of a seemingly innocent man. Meanwhile, OA is smitten with a new love interest but is concerned that she’s mixed up with the wrong crowd, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 27 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Because this show tends to be fairly procedural, we can’t speak to whether or not this Gemma character could be back — but some of that may actually depend on this aforementioned “wrong crowd.” Is she surrounded by bad influences — or, is she the bad influence herself? We could be one way in front of OA, but a totally different person in a separate group.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

