FBI season 6 finale spoilers: Will there be any closure?

We don’t think we have to tell you this, but there will be a ton of emotional moments throughout the FBI season 6 finale on CBS Tuesday night. After all, Hakim is back, and that draws a lot of questions about closure. Can there be some, given the death of Hobbs at the start of the season?

For a big chunk of the season, what happened there has haunted Tiffany, and of course she wants nothing more than to get justice and have an element of closure. Of course, we want that to happen in the finale, but who can say anything with certainty? This is a world where nothing is guaranteed.

Speaking on this subject further to TVLine, Katherine Renee Kane (who plays Tiffany) indicates that it is a “very, very turbulent, shocking” finale for her character, before going on to say the following:

[The return of Hakim] is something she obviously has been is in great anticipation of, and it’s going to be a closing-out of a very heavy chapter for her … There were times when it really threw her for a loop, and we saw where she was almost unraveling, but it’s nice to see her be able to gain some self-possession and go at her nemesis with a bit of gumption, but also a lot of self-control.

Of course, it goes without saying that Tiffany is in danger in the finale — so is a good bit of the team! Yet, at the same time we tend to believe that there’s a chance to get to the other side of all this provided she survives. We’d like to see the seventh season move on to some other threats, and also give this character a little bit of peace at the same exact time.

