Bob’s Burgers season 15 premiere date hopes over at Fox

First and foremost, let’s just note that we’ve known for a good while that the show will be coming back for more. There has not been any mystery there. Seasons 14 and 15 were actually ordered at the same time, and that has enabled the writers plenty of opportunities to plan ahead. Technically, there is no season 16 renewal as of yet, but we remain optimistic that it is going to happen. This show may not be as iconic as The Simpsons, but it is up there with it and Family Guy as the most important animated series on all of broadcast TV.

So when it comes to a premiere date, we know already that the plan is for Bob’s Burgers to be back this fall on Sundays nights — it will air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and we’re sure that the hope is that it will draw decent numbers especially on the nights where there are afternoon NFL games. Fox is the only broadcast network who has made this sort of long-term commitment to animation, and they did not back away from it even when the network did change ownership.

Now there is no specific premiere date yet, but we are pretty confident we are looking at either a late September or October start, mostly because this has become the pattern for these shows within the present-day era. Our hope moving forward is that a specific date is announced at some point in June or July and from there, more promotion can start to fully kick in. We don’t expect that anything is going to shift on some dramatic level with the stories in season 15 — all things considered, why would it? Bob’s Burgers clearly knows what it is and, beyond that, what its viewers love to see.

