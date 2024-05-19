MaryLand season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 1 finale today on PBS, is there a chance that a MaryLand season 2 is going to actually happen?

If you are hoping to see more story within this world, of course we understand based largely on the strength of some of these performances. However, at the same time we’re also well-aware of the fact that nothing more has been planned. From the get-go here the idea was to craft a story with a defined beginning, middle, and end. That was always a part of the appeal to it, as you could tune in with the expectation that at some point, you would have a chance to get a measure of closure for these sisters.

If there was going to be more at this point, the challenge there is trying to figure out if there is another story to be told, and you can’t just do that solely for the sake of doing it. Suranne Jones and the rest of the cast are accomplished enough that they can always jump to another project and there is not necessarily some reason that they have to 100% come back to this. At the moment, at least, this is something that we are keeping in mind. Rather than rooting for a season 2 here, we may be better off just hoping for a chance to see another project featuring the cast or creative team.

Also, let’s just keep rooting for PBS as well for finding a way to bring some of these UK gems over here. It is hard for a show like MaryLand to stand out, even on a streaming service like Netflix with a huge reach. There is a lot of value to having a place where viewers know that you can expect this sort of thing one way or another.

For now, it may be best to just sit back and see what the future holds.

Do you want to see a MaryLand season 2 arrive over on PBS down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







