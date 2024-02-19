The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal is back on set!

For those who are not aware at present, work is currently underway on The Last of Us season 2 in Vancouver! It has taken a long time to get here for a wide array of reasons, but the cast and crew are back at it, hoping to make this even bigger and better than what we saw on HBO the first time.

(If nothing else, we certainly think it will be more emotional based on the source material.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So while we wait for some other substantial information about the series, isn’t it nice to just see Pedro Pascal back on set? Last night, the actor took home the People’s Choice Award for Male TV Star, which he had to accept remotely due to the filming schedule.

Pascal’s speech was full of gratitude, both for the creative team of Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann alongside all of the fans who voted and have come to love this show so much over the years. There wasn’t exactly a lot of spoilers shared in this, not that it comes as much of a surprise. If you know the video games, then you at least have a good sense of what is coming (in part) from the upcoming batch of episodes. There are likely to be a few additions and changes here and there, but that is mostly just the consequence of switching between mediums.

We anticipate that The Last of Us season 2 is going to premiere at some point in 2025 and who knows? There could be a chance for Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and so many others to get some additional nominations on the strength of what they have done here.

Related – Get a new tease for The Last of Us season 2 courtesy of one of the newcomers

What are you most excited to see moving into The Last of Us season 2, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







