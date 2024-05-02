Silo season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

With us now moving into the month of May, it does feel like we are inching ever closer to some Silo season 2 premiere date news.

Is the Rebecca Ferguson series coming sooner rather than later? Well, we know that filming is done, and that means we’re moving into a spot when we want more details about an actual timeline! All signs point to it coming back at some point and hopefully, it will be sooner rather than later.

First and foremost, we should note that it is extremely unlikely that you will see the series back this month. Typically, Apple TV+ announces premiere dates at least a couple of months in advance, and that means the absolute earliest we’d expect season 2 is July or August — though personally, we think it will be either August or September since it takes a lot of time to get a show like this together. Just consider the lengthy post-production process required in order to perfect a show like this.

There is at least a slight chance that we’ll hear about a premiere date this month and if we don’t let’s just say we could get a teaser or two for what lies ahead. There is so much about season 2 that is mysterious, especially if you are not familiar with the Hugh Howey source material. After all, Juliette has ventured outside of her Silo and on paper, it doesn’t feel like there is a way back in. How is she going to handle that? It’s a great question, and not one we have a clear answer to at this point. This is just a fantastic opportunity to expand the world and hopefully get more answers on what actually happened to cause this crisis.

