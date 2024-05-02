Is 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 5/2?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight over on ABC? Why about its two timeslot companions in Grey’s Anatomy and its spin-off Station 19? They’ve all been off the air for a good while, and it makes sense to have them back sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and share some great news now? There’s no reason to wait and/or speculate for any longer, as you are going to be getting a chance to see all three shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. It is a chance to see a fun / chaotic wedding for Maddie and Chimney on 9-1-1, and with Grey’s Anatomy, you will see more of Catherine Fox.

For more details on all three of these shows and what you can expect, check out all of the synopses below…

9-1-1 season 7 episode 6, “There Goes the Groom” – After years of anticipation, Maddie and Chimney’s long-awaited wedding day arrives. However, when the groom mysteriously vanishes, the 118 races against time to ensure he doesn’t miss the most crucial day of his life.

Grey’s Anatomy season 20 episode 6, “The Marathon Continues” – Mika and Teddy receive a patient from a nearby penitentiary. Catherine pushes back on Link and Monica’s treatment plan for a VIP. Bailey tries to integrate wellness into the residency program.

Station 19 season 7 episode 6, “With So Little To Be Sure Of” – With both Vic’s job and Crisis One in jeopardy, a flashback shows how the program has changed the lives of the team and the local community. Meanwhile, Ben keeps a secret from Bailey.

For those who are not aware…

All three of these shows still have a lot more story to tell, especially compared to a lot of the other network TV dramas out there! We are basically at the halfway point in all of their seasons, and we anticipate seeing some things continue moving into the end of the month. (Remember that this is the final season of Station 19, and we are moving towards a finale.)

