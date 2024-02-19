Chicago Med season 9 spoilers: Do Hannah, Archer have a future?

Is there a possible romance brewing between Hannah Asher and Dean Archer on Chicago Med season 9? We do think that the possibility is there, and it is a fascinating one to think about.

After all, consider the following: This feels like a possible relationship that came about organically over time, and may not have ever been considered when the two characters first came into one another’s orbit. Jessy Schram and Steven Weber have a natural chemistry, and we do think that there is a natural proclivity to watching relationships that are a little bit atypical. There is a big age difference here and yet, it does not feel as though there is an uncomfortable power dynamic or that Archer is trying to force a pairing together. As a matter of fact, it was his son Sean who actually developed feelings for her at one point!

Ultimately, there is no guarantee that something romantic ends up happening between the two but even still, it certainly seems possible! Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Diane Frolov noted that “[Hannah is] going to continue to be very close to Archer. That’s still going to be going forward.” Meanwhile, fellow EP Andrew Schneider indicated that anything could happen:

“Friendships can turn into romantic relationships … I think they both have feelings, but they’re very sublimated.”

The biggest reason why this may not happen is simply because there’s something separate potentially brewing between Ripley and Hannah, which you should watch out for through the rest of the season. Does all of this sound incredibly messy? Absolutely, but since when is this show not incredibly messy? This is the sort of stuff that they just tend to do best when it comes to matters of the year.

Remember, the next new Chicago Med episode is coming this week following a brief hiatus.

What do you want to see on Chicago Med season 9 with Dean and Archer moving forward?

