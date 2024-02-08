Chicago Med season 9 episode 5 return date over at NBC

After what you see tonight on NBC, do you want the Chicago Med season 9 episode 5 return date? What about other news on the future?

There are of course a couple of things we have to dive into here, but the first order of business is quite simple: Making the bad part of the equation clear. There is no new episode of the medical drama next week. Why is that? We recognize that a ton of people may be frustrated, especially since we waited for so long to get the series back in the first place.

In the end, though, it does appear that there is a logical reason behind what is going on, and it has every bit to do with the fact that filming started so late for the entire franchise due to the industry strikes of last year. The post-production team likely needs this extra week to ensure that episodes are done in plenty of time; also, the week off helps to ensure that the entire season is on the air until May. There are only thirteen episodes this time around, making it the shortest batch that we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Want to get a few more details now on the story ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 5 synopsis below:

02/21/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin recruits Charles to evaluate her ex-husband’s memory. Archer treats one of Sean’s peers from the rehab center. Hannah treats a woman from a rural clinic whose miscarriage was improperly treated. TV-14

We don’t anticipate that the series is going to deviate too far from the norm the rest of the season. Could we get a crossover? Maybe, but it is a very big maybe right now given the crammed schedule for production. We’d advise to just focus on this show if you’re a fan of the franchise; if something then happens, consider it a surprise.

