Quantum Leap season 2 episode 13 (finale): Cliffhanger hopes

With us so close now to the big Quantum Leap season 2 finale, what better time to discuss a possible cliffhanger?

Ultimately, one of the things that we know about this show in general is that it has the capacity to deliver all sorts of surprises left and right. There was a pretty huge cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale, so why wouldn’t we think that things are going to be any different now?

We are well-aware of the fact that there is no season 3 renewal at present, just as we are aware that this is a show that could easily be canceled. It isn’t generating the ratings of many of the Dick Wolf dramas that are out there, and there is only so much space. We do think there is a real risk that the show ends up ending without proper closure, but we don’t think season 2 should wrap up every loose end just because of that. Why not dare NBC to make more, especially when there are a lot of stories still to tell?

We have noted this in some forms already, but our feeling at the moment is that the show delivers something that is almost a hybrid of a couple of different things. We do believe that the finale will offer up at least some closure to some cliffhangers, whether it be the role and destiny of Hannah Carson or the future of the Quantum Leap project.

However, at the same time we do think that the series is also going to set the table for new adventures in a season 3, mostly because that is the sort of thing that currently makes the most sense. If you love this show, why wouldn’t you want to root for that on some level? It still gives you something more to look forward to.

