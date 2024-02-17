Quantum Leap season 2 finale spoilers: A new beginning?

Are you prepare yourselves to see the Quantum Leap season 2 finale on NBC in just a handful of days, how insane will things be?

Well, in a lot of ways, it does feel like we are gearing up for two episodes where almost anything could happen. It is possible Ben Song could make his way back to his own time, just like it’s also possible that somehow, he gets stuck in the past and is able to build more of a life with Hannah where he doesn’t leap anymore. We tend to think that the writers are going to be eager to keep us guessing here until the very end.

Of course, it’s also worth noting that Ben is far from the only important person here! Speaking to Reactor, here is some of what star Raymond Lee had to say:

“I don’t want to give too much away because these next two episodes are really important, for not only Ben and Addison but for the entire story … Everything that we’ve worked towards in the past thirty-some-odd episodes, it’s all building toward something that’s going to be a very, I think, healing end. Or a beginning.”

Based on this quote alone, we tend to think that the producers are going to be doing something coming up in the finale that we consider to be very smart. There’s a chance that they could give closure to a lot of stories we’ve seen over the first two seasons, while at the same time bring up something totally new for season 3. This is a great way to ensure that there are happy people no matter what NBC decides, but also a pretty compelling reason to bring it back for more! We’d certainly love to have clarity on the future before the finale airs but as of right now, we doubt that this is going to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap finale and what you can expect

What do you think we are going to see across the Quantum Leap season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, go ahead and come back — there are some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







