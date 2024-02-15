Quantum Leap season 2 finale spoilers: Raymond Lee sets stage

Next week you are going to have a chance to see the Quantum Leap season 2 finale — and of course, it is going to be epic!

So how much so? Well, the final episodes are going to be, in part, homages to some popular movies in the past. This is what Raymond Lee himself had to say to California Live while setting the stage for this final episode. There were not any major spoilers in here to the final episodes, but we’re also not altogether sure that there needed to be. This is an interview that was meant more to casual fans, so it’s hard to get into the nitty-gritty when it comes to Hannah, Addison, and a number of other characters who are a part of these final episodes.

Of course, front and center to this story is going to be the subject of Ben’s future — is he going to finally be able to make his way home? There is still a possibility of that, but he could also end up being lost to time. There are also further questions about whether this could be it for him and Hannah given that there seems to be a specific purpose for their encounters. It is possible that their romance is a part of it, but doesn’t it feel rather hard to say that it is the only part? This feels, at least to us, like it may be a little bit more complicated in the end.

Meanwhile, you do still have to wonder about the future of the Quantum Leap project itself, given that Magic has already decided to walk away to spare both Ian and Jenn. With the pressure on the entire team at the moment, we don’t know how you can sit back and feel that secure in anything that is going to be happening from here on out.

