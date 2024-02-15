Quantum Leap season 2 finale spoilers: Is Magic really gone?

As we prepare ourselves to see the Quantum Leap season 2 finale on NBC next week, don’t you have to be worried about Magic? Ernie Hudson’s character made the decision to fall on his own sword to preserve the jobs of both Jenn and Ian. It is something that he didn’t want to do obviously but in his mind, this was the best option for everyone.

So why make this move? Well, some of it seems to be about his leadership position and also where he is in his life. For more, here is some of what Hudson himself had to say to TV Insider:

“If it wasn’t for this project, he’d probably be considering retiring … It’s not what he wanted—his whole life’s ambition is to bring Ben back—but on the other hand, the impact it would have on everybody else on the team would be more than he’s really willing to accept and deal with.”

For those wondering, it hardly seems as though Magic will be giving up on his fight to help the team. After all, Hudson noted that “maybe there’s some other options he can put in play” when asked about his character’s possible future.

Of course, the larger question at this point in the finale is whether or not Ben will come home. We certainly think that everyone will do their best in order to make that happen, but doing this is so much easier said than done. Why in the world would we ever feel altogether confident about it right now? Keeping Ben stuck in time is a great way to keep the show going.

The other big question we have is what happens to Hannah, largely because Eliza Taylor has been so good this season, even if she has not been a part of every single episode.

Related – Check out our take now on the Quantum Leap season 2 finale promo

What do you most want to see moving into the Quantum Leap season 2 finale?

Do you think that Magic is going to stay with the team? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







