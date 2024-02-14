Quantum Leap season 2 finale promo: Is Ben going home?

The Quantum Leap season 2 finale is poised to arrive on NBC next week and at this point, it’s okay to feel emotional. There are so many stories that we still want answers to, so how in the world is everything going to be wrapped up?

Honestly, there is a good chance that it won’t — or, that things will change in a radical way that might significantly alter the future.

Last night, we saw a promo for the two-hour event that hinted at a number of major developments, including a devastating fire that could end up claiming Hannah’s life. We know that she and Ben have this emotional love story through time, but is there any hope for happiness there? For now, it still feels hard to say. We do think that the time together may be the greatest gift that they have, and she has never asked for anything more than that. Some scenes together in the finale could be it!

Of course, there are some other interesting possibilities here — it is no coincidence that Hannah is a physicist and with that, there’s a chance that she ends up helping him go home. There is a quote in the finale promo — “it’s time to go home, Ben Song” — that sounds like it is coming from her.

Here’s a super-crazy idea

Is there any way that Ben could bring Hannah back to his own time? It doesn’t feel likely, mostly because the producers have already come out and said that she is not a time-traveler. We just wonder this sort of thing largely because this relationship has honestly surpassed what we expected going into the season. We find ourselves constantly torn because we cared about Raymond Lee’s character with Addison and now, we care about him with Hannah. Some of the credit here may just go to Lee, Caitlin Bassett, and Eliza Taylor for all finding way to create such interesting dynamics.

What do you most want to see entering the Quantum Leap season 2 finale?

What do you think will happen with Hannah? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

