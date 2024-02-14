Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12, 13 spoilers: The finale event

As we prepare to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12 on NBC next week, let’s just say that you’re going to see something epic. After all, we are actually getting a two-hour finale event! There is so much that is going to transpire here when it comes to the team, Ben Song’s future, and of course his relationship with Hannah Carson, which has played out intermittently through the past several episodes.

First things first, remember that the series is going to be coming back at an earlier time here in 9:00 p.m. Eastern. Also, you’ll want to watch live to avoid spoilers! It will also help with the ratings, which the show needs right now to get a season 3. We do consider it, at least for now, to be very much on the bubble.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and set the stage for what’s ahead with these episodes, and it is courtesy of the attached synopses…

Season 2 episode 12, “As the World Burns” – 02/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Ben leaps into the body of a Baltimore firefighter in 1974 and is unexpectedly reunited with his time-crossed love, Hannah, and her son, Jeffrey. Trapped in a towering inferno, Ben must find a way to repair their troubled relationship and save their lives before it’s too late. TV-PG

Season 2 episode 13, “Against Time” – 02/20/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Ben finds himself behind the wheel of a speeding stock car in 1976, but a terrifying threat from the future could sabotage the leap. Racing against the clock, Ben, Addison and the team must risk everything to complete the mission and save Quantum Leap itself. TV-PG

What are the chances of a cliffhanger?

We’d say pretty high, all things considered! Even if we do get answers on a number of loose ends, there could also be more questions raised that set the table further for the future.

Related – Could we really be seeing the end of Ernie Hudson on Quantum Leap?

What do you think we are going to see over the final two episodes of Quantum Leap season 2?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







