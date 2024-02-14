Is Ernie Hudson leaving Quantum Leap, role of Magic?

Is Ernie Hudson leaving Quantum Leap following the events of season 2 episode 11? Following what you see in this episode, we understand your concerns.

After all, the entire team found themselves in a pretty enormous pickle thanks to Gideon within this episode, and it became increasingly clear that someone was going to have to pay a price. At first, it appeared as though it was going to be Ian; from there, all eyes tilted over to Jenn. In the end, though, Hudson’s own character of Magic decided to fall on the metaphorical sword. If someone was going to be forced to leave the team, it would be him. As bad as this was, this was still one of the better scenarios the project could have faced here, and it took a Herculean effort from Tom to keep things from being even worse.

(Consider this a nice reminder to all future shows — even though things did not work out between Tom and Addison, he still cared about her enough to value her work and didn’t out of revenge for the Department of Defenses. People don’t have to be bitter within a breakup.)

Now, here is where we will say that just because Magic is gone from Quantum Leap, that does not mean that he is leaving the show. It does not even mean that he will be gone for good! There is always a chance still that the character turns up in some capacity and still tries to help from the sidelines.

Heck, remember that there’s still no guarantee that the project itself is going to be happening following the upcoming two-hour finale. We are gearing up here for what could be an absolutely insane chapter of the show with a lot of surprises and twists.

