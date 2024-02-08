Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Saving Hannah?

As we prepare to see Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12 on NBC on February 20, there are a couple of things worth noting.

So, where do we start? How about by noting that this is the penultimate one of the season? Not only that, but it will be the first part of a two-hour event! Episode 12, titled “As the World Burns,” is going to be airing at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, and it will carry over into episode 13.

We’ll have more time to talk about the finale later; for now, we just want to share the synopsis for episode 12, given that it could be the most emotional story for both Ben and Hannah yet:

02/20/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Tuesday) : Ben leaps into the body of a Baltimore firefighter in 1974 and is unexpectedly reunited with his time-crossed love, Hannah, and her son, Jeffrey. Trapped in a towering inferno, Ben must find a way to repair their troubled relationship and save their lives before it’s too late. TV-PG

Why would this relationship be troubled in the first place? That’s a legitimately good question, and we wonder if it is tied in some way to what happened when he opted to get that letter together for her on this past installment. It is worth noting that episode 11 (airing on February 13) is actually set in the 1980’s, meaning that it will be after whatever happens in Baltimore in 1974. Is there still some sort of Hannah-related clue in it? Time will tell, but what has made this relationship so interesting is that it has allowed the writers to play around with time and take some risks, perhaps at times in ways that they would not be able to in any other form. This is also the sort of story that continues to make us want a season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap now, including what else is coming on the next new installment

Based on what we know right now about Quantum Leap season 2 episode 12, what intrigues you the most?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







