Is Matt Lauria leaving CSI: Vegas, Josh Folsom in premiere?

Following the season 3 premiere of CSI: Vegas on CBS tonight, is there a chance that Matt Lauria could be leaving the show?

Well, we know that there were plenty of reasons why people were worried about the character’s future coming into the premiere, with them being mostly tied into what we saw with the situation with the death of Kahn Schefter at the end of last season. If he truly is a murderer, isn’t it pretty darn to imagine him being a permanent part of the team?

Then again, we’ve seen time and time again over the years the classic crime-TV trope of seeing characters arrested for various crimes that they did not commit. What makes this particular situation different and a little more tenuous is rather simple: The fact that Kahn is responsible for killing Folsom’s mother. We don’t think anyone can question the obvious motive that is present here.

What we can at least say for now is quite simple: There is no evidence that Lauria is leaving the show, and it certainly has not been reported anywhere as of this writing. Personally, we think it’s more exciting if he is not responsible for Kahn’s death and there is something more that can be unraveled here over time.

So, what actually happened here?

Well, let’s just say to refresh this article throughout the night — we are going to have some other updates!

