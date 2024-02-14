CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere spoilers: What did Josh do?

This Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, you are going to have a chance to see the CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere. What is going to happen to Josh?

At the moment, here is what we know: Kahn Schefter is dead. Meanwhile, it seems like Josh Folsom may be responsible for the act. His motive is pretty darn clear at this point given that Kahn is responsible for the death of Josh’s mother. The issue now is whether or not he actually did it.

Before we dive too much further here, we advise you to check out the premiere synopsis — after all, it does work to better set the stage:

“The Reaper” – With their respected colleague Josh Folsom under arrest for the death of Kahn Schefter – the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother – the CSI team combs through every crumb of forensic evidence to determine his innocence or guilt, on the third season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What makes things all the more difficult here can be seen in a new sneak preview at TVLine, as Josh is not altogether interested in talking about what happened. What is he trying to hide? Well, let’s just say that this may not be proof that he is guilty, but it certainly feels like he is hiding something. He may be just trying to protect someone else, which we have seen on a ton of these murder shows over the years.

One way or another, let’s just hope that this premiere gives us a firm answer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

