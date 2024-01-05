CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘The Reaper’

As so many of you may know, CSI: Vegas season 3 is going to be premiering on CBS come Sunday, February 18. What stands out about it already?

Well, let’s just start by noting that it does not really take a whole lot of time for any of us to remember what the top priority for this episode is going to be. Remember what happened with Folsom at the end of season 2? Well, there’s a lot that has to be unpacked here? He is under arrest and with that, the onus is going to fall on the team to really piece together what happened here. Things are going to get messy, and that is absolutely one thing that we can share with the utmost confidence.

Below, you can check out the full CSI: Vegas season 3 premiere synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead:

“The Reaper” – With their respected colleague Josh Folsom under arrest for the death of Kahn Schefter – the man responsible for killing Folsom’s mother – the CSI team combs through every crumb of forensic evidence to determine his innocence or guilt, on the third season premiere of the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Sunday, Feb. 18 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, our hope is that we get at least some sort of resolution to all of this during the premiere … but who knows? There is a chance that all of this could linger for a little while. Honestly, it would not come as all that much of a surprise depending on how these stories end up being told.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

