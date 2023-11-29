CSI: Vegas season 3 spoilers: Grimm alum set for major role

While you are going to be waiting until the new year to see CSI: Vegas season 3 arrive on CBS, we already have some great news on the casting front!

So, what is there to say at present? Well, let’s begin with this. According to a new report coming in now from TVLine, former Grimm cast member Reggie Lee is going to be appearing in multiple episodes of the upcoming season as Zhao, described as the new undersheriff of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Without even knowing a lot else, we don’t think it is all that hard to picture why he would have an important role on the seires moving forward.

In general, we do tend to think that the goal for season 3 will be 1) obviously tying up the enormous cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 2 and 2) continuing to deliver the same mixture of procedural and serialized drama that we saw the last couple of years. We don’t think that CSI: Vegas is as successful when it is simply trying to mimic the original; instead, it is better off adding a few new elements to the mix, while also keeping some of the nostalgia intact.

There is one interesting connection here between this show and the legal drama All Rise — both Lee and Marg Helgenberger had roles across both shows! TV can be a pretty small world sometimes.

Why no episodes until 2024?

Well, it is simply a function of the AMPTP waiting so long to strike a fair deal to end the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now, we imagine that in the weeks ahead, casts and crews of all sorts of shows are going to be in overdrive, trying to get stories ready to go on the air.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

