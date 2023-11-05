CSI: Vegas season 3: How many episodes should you expect?

We know that a CSI: Vegas season 3 is 100% coming to CBS at some point down the road and yet, there are still questions.

What’s one of the biggest ones? Well, that remains just how many episodes we are going to get. This is absolutely a pretty confusing time in the industry due to the SAG-AFTRA strike — while it remains ongoing, there are certainly some signs that we are starting to get close to the end of it. (Let’s just hope that this amounts to a fair deal and within a few weeks, productions can kick off for a lot of different shows across the map.)

So provided the strike does end soon, we have a good sense of what CBS is looking for here. According to a report from Deadline, the idea here is to have a ten-episode season and overall, that makes a good bit of sense. It actually gives this show some flexibility here in the event that it does take a good while still for the strike to be resolved, and we already know that the CSI follow-up can make a lot happen with just a small handful of episodes. Sure, you are going to have some of the procedural content that this franchise is known for but, at the same time, there is also still room for some long-term stories and mysteries as well.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the writers come up with some crazy, fascinating cases that are totally different than anything that we have seen before. We know that it can be hard to innovate after so many years on the air and yet, we still have confidence that they can pull this off.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

