The Equalizer season 4 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Full Throttle’

As you prepare to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 2 on CBS next week, do you want more info on what lies ahead?

Well, let’s start things off here with noting that even after the events of the premiere, nothing is going to be slowing down at all. “Full Throttle” is going to pick up in some ways where the episode tonight leaves off, even if there is going to be a separate case for McCall to take on. This is one of those episodes that is meant to get the show back more in its standard rhythm — even if this is a much shorter season this time around, there is no denying that this still matters a good deal.

To get a few more specifics now all about what the future holds with episode 2, check out the synopsis below:

“Full Throttle” – After a young girl is struck by a car in an illegal street race, McCall tracks down the person responsible for the hit-and-run. Meanwhile, Dee contemplates the idea of following in her mother’s footsteps to join the armed forces, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 25 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The storyline with Dee is important, and we also do wonder whether or not this is one that the show is going to need to navigate a little bit more over time. It is tricky — Dee may want to follow a path similar to Robyn, but the challenge there is quite simple: We don’t want her to take off and go somewhere else! That makes it so much harder to implement her within the rest of the show; we do tend to think the writers have thought a lot about this already.

