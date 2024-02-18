The Equalizer season 4: Could Dolly Parton appear?

As you prepare ourselves to see The Equalizer season 4 premiere on CBS tomorrow night, why not discuss … Dolly Parton? We know that this is a pretty surprising potential addition to the show but as it turns out, it’s not crazy! The country-music superstar has been game to make cameos on various shows here and there — she did it not that long ago on The Orville.

Also, it turns out that she and star Queen Latifah actually do have a history, so there is a bond there that could eventually lead to something more happening. Speaking on this further to Entertainment Tonight, here is what the actress behind Robyn McCall had to say:

“I would love to get Dolly Parton on this show … We came very close to being able to make it happen last year. So I don’t know if we’ll be able to do it this year, but I would love to get Dolly on.

“We did a movie together called Joyful Noise, and she was just the most amazing person … She’s just a real down-to-earth, cool person who’s inspired me since I was a little girl…. she kicks butt, too. She’s just as funky as anybody. So I would love to get Dolly on here. I’ll just put it out there.”

Of course, we’d also be thrilled to see Parton on this show, but we recognize that the top priority has to be finding a way for McCall and the rest of the team to survive that huge cliffhanger. Afterall, just remember that almost everyone died at the end of it! This show obviously wants to create an elevated sense of danger and high suspense; while we’re hopeful for Robyn, we can’t be super-confident about anyone else right now.

Given that The Equalizer season 4 is a shorter season than the past few, there’s a chance it may not happen this time around. Still, there’s a chance for a season 5 still, right?

