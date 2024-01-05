The Equalizer season 4 premiere spoilers: After the cliffhanger…

We had a feeling that entering The Equalizer season 4 on CBS, there was potential for all sorts of drama. Consider where we left off! There was a huge cliffhanger the led to a ton of main characters in jeopardy and at this point, there’s no guarantee that many of them will survive! The obvious idea here is that they want to keep you questioning a lot of things over time, and we are excited to see precisely what happens.

Also, we’re not sure that this is a cliffhanger that really needs to linger all that long; the earlier that they can give us details, the happier we are going to be.

Want to get a little bit more insight? Then go ahead and check out the full The Equalizer season 4 premiere synopsis below:

“Truth for a Truth” – McCall races to save the team after they’re put into extreme danger by her former CIA colleague Michelle Chambers (guest star Ilfanesh Hadera) while she discovers the truth behind the CIA withdrawal in Venezuela that led to the death of one of her friends, on the fourth season premiere of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

One important thing to remember here

Following all the industry strikes, we know that The Equalizer is not going to be able to give us a super-long season! By virtue of that, every single hour that we see all season long matters even more. This is why we tend to think that everyone is going to need to hit the ground running, and get to the other side of the cliffhanger sooner rather than later.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right away, including what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 premiere over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







