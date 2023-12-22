The Equalizer season 4 premiere spoilers: McCall’s big challenge

Just in case anyone out there was not aware already, there are some huge obstacles ahead when The Equalizer season 4 premieres on CBS in the new year. After all, it feels like Queen Latifah’s character of Robyn McCall is going to be facing the biggest challenge we’ve seen to date. (Yes, that is saying quite a bit.)

So what exactly are the stakes here? We suppose that the right spot to start off here is noting more of what happened at the end of season 3, where it seemed as though almost all of Robyn’s team was going to burn to death. We also got a better sense of someone in Michelle who could become a force to be reckoned with in her own right as we move forward. She wants vengeance, and clearly she is looking to do whatever she can in order to ensure that she gets it.

Now, if you head over to TVLine, you can get a slightly better sense of what lies ahead in the first episode back. Clearly, this is not a show that is looking to just gloss over what happens. You are going to be thrown right back into the metaphorical fire here and with that in mind, you’ll also get a good chance in order to see a lot of chaos unfold almost right away.

By the end of this first episode that there’s at least a chance that we are going to get a certain measure of closure here! We are not so crazy as to think that every single character will be 100% okay but at the same time, it’s also hard to imagine The Equalizer killing off its whole cast. Just also remember this: Even if Robyn is able to help out her team here, there is still a chance that they could be in danger again down the road. Don’t view any situation at this point as some 100% sure thing.

