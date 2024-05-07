Chicago PD season 11 episode 13 (finale): Upton’s exit in ‘More’

This week, NBC officially shared the first details about Chicago PD season 11 episode 13, a story that carries with it the title of “More.”

If you have been keeping up to date on headlines related to the show all season, you already know that Tracy Spiridakos is exiting the show at the end of the season. Is it still a hard pill to swallow? 100%, given just how much she’s brought to it over the past several years. At the very least, we do think that Upton will survive the events of the finale, thus leaving the door open for a return down the road.

Would it be nice if she and Halstead reunite in this episode? Sure, especially since Jesse Lee Soffer was just in town the week before to direct episode 12. If he does appear on-screen, though, NBC is keeping a tight lid on it! All we can do right now is share the full Chicago PD season 11 episode 13 synopsis below:

05/22/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the months-long investigation into the serial killer reaches its close, Voight must outsmart the offender in a race against the clock. Upton must make a vital decision.

Nothing within this reads as all that much of a surprise, especially when you consider the fact that Voight’s investigation has been going on for a good chunk of the season. There have been some significant serialized elements to the story this time around and hopefully, this offers some closure to all of them.

Will there be a big cliffhanger?

We do recognize that often, it is considered to be a given that this franchise will have them. However, with this being Upton’s exit episode, there may not be much of a need for one. Instead, don’t be surprised if the story here is really about honoring Hailey Upton and making sure that her story does end in a way that makes a good bit of sense.

