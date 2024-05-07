Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: EP on topical stories

If there is one thing that we can say about Doctor Who at present, it is simply this: The show always finds a way to be relevant. It does not matter when it airs or even when certain stories are set. Sometimes, looking back towards the past is the best way to understand things in the current era.

We’ll admit that moving into this season, we had our concerns. Would the new partnership with Disney+ mean less of an opportunity to tell message-based stories? Was there a chance the show would become more generic? Luckily, most early reviews of the season are positive, and showrunner Russell T. Davies indicates to Men’s Journal that there has been no interference in telling the stories he wants:

“I want to think about where we are in the world and what’s happening to the world, what the taste of things is – it’s very important to bring that to it. But I do that automatically, I don’t have to put much thought into it, actually, and I feel very trusted by the BBC and Disney+ to let my voice be heard. They don’t stop me, nothing’s ever censored or challenged, it’s a very fruitful relationship.

“I want to give it new energy, but that you can see in the form of Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson. It’s a great joy in my life to find actors like that – and I’m not saying I sit back and take it easy – but they’ve certainly made my life a million times easier just by being themselves.”

We know that one of the earlier stories this season is going to put a spotlight on the era of the Beatles — and that is far from the only journey through the past. There are lessons to be learned there, and Davies does seem eager to share them — alongside, of course, bringing some crazy villains to the forefront. This show, at its core, is meant to be very-much fun and imaginative.

